Ex-SFO Investigator Defends ENRC Work At Fraud Trial

Law360, London (July 20, 2021, 5:21 PM BST) -- A former Serious Fraud Office official defended his contacts with a Kazakh miner's lawyer during an ongoing internal probe Tuesday, testifying that he wasn't required to note his discussions because the agency hadn't opened a formal criminal investigation. The SFO wasn't pursuing a criminal investigation into Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. in 2011 and was instead lining the company up for a civil settlement, Dick Gould said at the company's High Court trial. Gould, who headed the SFO's proceeds of crime division, testified that the distinction was essential and meant that his conversations with ENRC's counsel, Dechert LLP's Neil Gerrard, did not...

