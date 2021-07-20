FCA Moves Away From Unpopular EU Investment Disclosures

Law360, London (July 20, 2021, 4:04 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority set out plans on Tuesday to move away from "misleading" disclosure documents that investment firms in the European Union are required to submit to retail investors as it seeks to help consumers in the U.K. make informed investment decisions. The City watchdog set out proposals that will amend how Britain follows the bloc's packaged retail and insurance-based investment products regulation, known as PRIIPs, after leaving the EU's regulatory orbit in December. The bloc's 2018 regime obliges asset managers to provide details to investors about how they expect their products to perform, setting them out in so-called key information...

