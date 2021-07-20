FCA Looks To Secure £25M For Parking Scheme Investors

Law360, London (July 20, 2021, 5:12 PM BST) -- The City watchdog said on Tuesday that it has conditionally secured £25 million ($34 million) in compensation for 4,500 consumers who invested in an unauthorized investment scheme run by airport parking companies. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has secured a conditional agreement with Park First Group. The proposal, which is conditional on investors in Park First approving company voluntary arrangements, will provide £25 million in compensation to victims who lost money. The watchdog is suing Park First, seven of its connected companies and two senior directors for restitution over claims they ran so-called collective investment schemes, in breach of the Financial...

