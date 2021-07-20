Santos Undeterred As Oil Search Snubs $6.5B Takeover Bid

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 10:40 AM EDT) -- Papua New Guinea-based producer Oil Search Ltd. spurned an unsolicited takeover offer on Tuesday from Australia-based energy company Santos Ltd. that values the target at roughly A$8.8 billion ($6.5 billion), although the prospective buyer said it remains focused on inking a deal. Oil Search confirmed receipt of a "confidential non-binding and indicative change of control proposal" — which comes on the heels of its chief executive's abrupt departure — and noted that its board of directors, senior management team and advisers have determined the deal as currently constructed would not "be in [Oil Search] shareholders' best interests." Santos shot back in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS