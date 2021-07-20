EU Measures Target Money Laundering, Illicit Financial Flows

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The European Union's executive branch on Tuesday unveiled a raft of new measures designed to harmonize and strengthen the bloc's anti-money-laundering rules and announced plans to launch an EU-wide authority to counter illicit finance flows. The new anti-money-laundering authority announced by the European Commission is meant to align regulatory standards across the bloc as well as monitor and coordinate national authorities within the EU. The changes will extend anti-money-laundering rules to cover all crypto-assets, and anonymous crypto-wallets will be outlawed, the commission said. The new authority is expected to be operational in 2024 and will start its work of direct supervision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS