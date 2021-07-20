Hospital CEO's Estate Owes $1.3M In Taxes, Court Told

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A hospital CEO used hospital funds to pay personal legal expenses and underpaid his taxes before he died, so his estate now owes the Internal Revenue Service over $1.3 million, the U.S. government told a Florida federal court. Joseph Galvin, who was the CEO of a hospital in the 1990s, owed the IRS for underpayments on his taxes for years between 1992 and 1996, and his $1.3 million in tax liabilities now fall to his estate, the agency told the court Monday. The case is U.S. v Corina Galvin, case number 9:21-cv-81135, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS