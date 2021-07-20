2 Firms Steer BBQGuys' $839M Go-Public Deal

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Barbecue grill retailer BBQGuys, guided by Sidley Austin LLP, said Tuesday it's going public through a merger with Winston & Strawn LLP-led blank-check company Velocity in a deal giving the business an enterprise value of about $839 million. Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based BBQ Holding LLC said in a joint statement with Velocity Acquisition Corp. that the deal is expected to deliver $230 million in cash, which will be used for matters including acquisitions and working capital. "With our highly capital efficient structure and defensible platform informed by more than 20 years of proprietary customer data, we expect our growth to accelerate as...

