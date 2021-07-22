DC Circ. Affirms FDA Fees, Premarket Review Of Pipes, Cigars

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has tossed an appeal by the Cigar Association of America and other industry groups seeking to challenge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authority to regulate cigars and smoking pipes under the Tobacco Control Act. A three-judge panel found Tuesday that the FDA didn't act "arbitrarily and capriciously" when it applied a "deeming rule," which classified a smoking pipe as a "component" or "part," and that the agency could impose a user fee on new tobacco cigars and pipes. The decision affirmed a D.C. federal court's ruling. The FDA issued the rule on cigars, smoking pipes and pipe tobacco...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS