Crowell Adds Insurance Pro From Shipman & Goodwin In DC

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP added an attorney from Shipman & Goodwin LLP this month, bolstering its Washington, D.C., insurance and reinsurance practice with a partner experienced in litigating complex environmental issues involving everything from asbestos to Superfund sites. Miranda H. Turner will also serve on Crowell's Environmental, Social and Governance advisory team, which was formed earlier this year. The advisory team will counsel clients on ESG risk factors and coverage issues, as well as bigger picture items such as internal operations and investment portfolios, said Turner, who has worked on coverage disputes over the Portland Harbor Superfund site, an issue she...

