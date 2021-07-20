Utah Medical Pot Licenses Unlawfully Awarded, Suit Says

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A would-be medical marijuana cultivator alleged in a new lawsuit that Utah regulators colluded to award highly coveted cannabis licenses to their preferred candidates. JLPR LLC alleged in its complaint, filed Monday in Utah federal court, that it was not granted a license because Beehive State evaluators unlawfully altered competing applicants' scores based on their biases and personal interests in the companies. The company said many of its claims were bolstered by a report from the Utah State Auditor's Office last year, which probed the Department of Agriculture and Food's process for reviewing applications and recommended a reassessment of the license...

