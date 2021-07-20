FTX Trading Raises $900M Series B For Crypto Exchange

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- FTX Trading, the parent company of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, said Tuesday it raised $900 million in a whopping Series B round that drew more than 60 investors and gives the company an $18 billion valuation. FTX Trading Ltd. touted the round as the largest ever fundraise for a cryptocurrency exchange and one of the largest fundraises for a cryptocurrency company more broadly. The funds will go toward expanding the FTX exchange's global presence and its product offerings, the announcement said. FTX currently offers products such as derivatives, options, tokenized stocks and an over-the-counter desk. The exchange launched in May 2019 and...

