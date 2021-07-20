Supreme Court Rescinds COVID-19 Filing Extensions

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has told litigants that they must once again file their petitions for certiorari within 90 days of a lower court judgment, rather than 150 days, ditching several filing accommodations spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic as the court eyes a return to normal. The high court issued an order Monday rescinding several orders giving practitioners more flexibility at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. In March 2020, the court gave litigants 150 days from the time of the lower court judgment, order denying discretionary review or a denial of rehearing to file a petition...

