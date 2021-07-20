UnitedLex Must Face Conspiracy Suit Over LeClairRyan Deal

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- UnitedLex must face the bulk of a lawsuit filed by the trustee for defunct law firm LeClairRyan PLLC, a Virginia federal bankruptcy judge ruled Tuesday, saying allegations that an agreement between the two led to the unauthorized practice of law were enough to undergird a conspiracy claim. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin R. Huennekens ruled that the joint venture between LeClairRyan and UnitedLex that birthed a new UnitedLex-owned venture known as ULX Partners LLC was itself not illegal. But allegations that control of the firm had been handed to a nonlawyer were enough to support conspiracy claims from the firm's bankruptcy trustee....

