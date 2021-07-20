Maryland Officials Want In On DC Circ. Dam License Challenge

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Maryland regulators asked to intervene in conservation groups' D.C. Circuit challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's relicensing of a 570-megawatt hydroelectric dam, arguing the state has an interest in protecting provisions of the license. The Maryland Department of the Environment said Monday that FERC's order at issue in March incorporated provisions that were part of a settlement reached between the state and energy provider Exelon Corp. over the water quality certification, and Maryland wants to defend those provisions. "In the absence of the settlement, the litigation against the state almost certainly would resume, involving significant expense, uncertainty and years of delay,"...

