US Joins WTO Talks To Hone Professional Service Regs

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization's long-running talks to streamline domestic service regulations received a jolt on Tuesday as the Biden administration announced its desire to join the effort, aiming to cinch a deal in time for the WTO's year-end summit. Dozens of countries have for years been attempting to write new WTO rules ensuring that the licensing and regulation of lawyers, engineers, bankers and other service providers do not pose undue trade restrictions, a process that the U.S. had thus far excluded itself from. But the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced a shift in course, accelerating the effort to strike...

