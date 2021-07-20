Judge Won't Toss Ex-Temple Dean's Ranking Scandal Charges

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday rejected a bid from the ex-dean of Temple University's business school to dismiss criminal charges over an alleged scheme to use false information to artificially boost rankings for the school's online MBA program. Moshe Porat had sought to have the fraud case thrown out based on arguments that the alleged scheme, which resulted in the Fox School of Business' online MBA program receiving a top ranking from U.S. News & World Report for four straight years until the scandal was revealed in January 2018, was not primarily driven by a desire to defraud people out...

