'Lives Are On The Line,' Say GOP Reps Pushing Biden On Pot

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Republican co-chairs of the U.S. House of Representatives' bipartisan Congressional Cannabis Caucus have urged the White House to reschedule marijuana under the federal Controlled Substances Act "for the sake of patients across the country" amid the global pandemic and a concurrent spike in drug overdoses nationally. In a Monday letter to President Joe Biden, Reps. David Joyce, R-Ohio, and Don Young, R-Alaska, characterized the current legal status of marijuana as "overly stringent," noting that its Schedule I designation puts the drug in the same category as "significantly more harmful" substances such as heroin. They also pointed out that the Schedule...

