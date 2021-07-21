Aviva Wants New Building Rules After UK Storm Claims Surge

Law360, London (July 21, 2021, 2:59 PM BST) -- Insurance giant Aviva called on the government on Wednesday to urgently tighten building regulations to protect homes against extreme weather after it received a deluge of flood claims in the aftermath of storms that created havoc. Aviva PLC said it had been hit with approximately 7,600 home insurance claims for storm damage in February 2020 — typically a year's total — in the wake of Storms Dennis and Ciara. Rural and urban communities were battered by both storms, causing power problems and disruptions to road and rail travel. The insurer believes the rules are not strict enough, considering the high number of...

