Gems Tycoon Seeks To Appeal Extradition Over $2B Fraud

Law360, London (July 21, 2021, 5:08 PM BST) -- Diamond tycoon Nirav Modi asked a London court on Wednesday for permission to appeal a ruling that ordered his extradition to India to face charges over an alleged $2 billion fraud, arguing that the decision included a "succession of errors." A lawyer for Modi said at a High Court hearing that the district judge who granted his extradition had "grossly understated" his client's deteriorating mental health. The judge had also failed to consider the likelihood that Modi would be exposed to a "flagrant denial of justice" if he faced trial in his home country, Edward Fitzgerald QC said. Judge Sam Goozee...

