'Bullied' Ex-SFO Official Plays Down Ties To Dechert Atty

Law360, London (July 21, 2021, 3:26 PM BST) -- A former SFO senior official testified Wednesday that he told a Dechert partner that the anti-fraud agency was being mismanaged during an investigation into his client ENRC, but did not confide he was being "bullied" by senior managers because the two weren't close. A former senior official with the Serious Fraud Office has told the High Court that he was not sufficiently close to Neil Gerrard, then a partner at Dechert, to tell him of his concerns about the agency. (iStock) Dick Gould downplayed his relationship with Neil Gerrard, at the time a partner at Dechert LLP, testifying at the High...

