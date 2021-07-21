Law Firm Summer Associate Recruiting For 2021 Slumped

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Fewer law firms participated in on-campus recruiting for summer associate programs this year and the median number of offers extended to second- and third-year students to participate in the programs declined compared to 2020, according to a new report out Wednesday. The median number of offers extended to second-year students for summer 2021 programs fell from 11 in 2020 to eight this year, as law firms grappled with recruiting decisions amid the coronavirus pandemic at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021, the report by the National Association for Law Placement said. !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r...

