Fla. Law School Accuses DOE Of 'Agenda' Against For-Profits

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Florida Coastal School of Law filed a federal suit Tuesday challenging the U.S. Department of Education's cancellation of its Title IV participation, saying the move violated the Administrative Procedure Act and appears to be part of a "political agenda" against for-profit education. The Education Department's decision to end FCSL's participation in programs offered under Title IV of the Higher Education Act, which provides federal student aid, will deprive it of the funds it needs to stay open, FCSL said. The lawsuit suggests the department had this goal in mind all along even though the school made viable offers to stay in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS