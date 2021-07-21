Faegre Drinker To Embrace Flexible Work This Fall

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP will phase in a hybrid workplace model in the fall, requiring employees to spend about half their time in the office, the firm confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Wednesday. Attorneys, consulting professionals and paraprofessionals throughout the firm's U.S. offices will be expected to physically commute to the office two to three days a week, beginning Sept. 7, the firm said, joining a host of firms making concessions to attorneys on remote work, bonuses and salaries amid a heady lateral market for associates. Faegre Drinker contextualized the flexible work arrangement as part of a larger effort...

