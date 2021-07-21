Biz Expense Management Co. Raises €100M In Series C

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Spendesk landed €100 million (about $118 million) in a Series C funding round that was led by General Atlantic and included Index Ventures and Eight Roads Ventures, the European business spend management company said Wednesday. Paris-based Spendesk said in a statement it's now raised roughly $188 million in financing and will use the latest funds to continue hiring employees and investing in its business expense products. "In the past few years we have built the reference spend management solution for finance teams in Europe, which frees businesses and their people from administrative constraints of spending and managing money at work," Spendesk's...

