Illumina 'Wasting Court Time' With Deal Overtures, FTC Says

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission staffers contesting biotech giant Illumina's planned $8 billion purchase of cancer detection company Grail assailed the companies Tuesday for seeking a settlement conference in the in-agency challenge process, arguing the firms aren't sincere and are really just trying to get an advanced peak at FTC tactics. Staffers, referred to as complaint counsel, told an FTC administrative law judge in a court filing that the agency is open to "any good faith settlement proposal" to alleviate concerns that the tie-up will hamper competition for the creation of multi-cancer early detection tests that use DNA sequencing to find different types...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS