Reed Smith Snags Chamber Lawyer For State AG Practice

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 1:10 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has added Roger Gibboni, former senior director of legal affairs at the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform, as an associate for the firm's global regulatory enforcement practice group and state attorneys general team in Washington, D.C. Gibboni, who worked at the Chamber for over four years in various roles, has represented clients with matters before state attorneys general around the country, including antitrust enforcement, health care and data privacy and information security. Gibboni started his new role in mid-July, and he told Law360 in an interview Wednesday he was drawn to the firm's robust state attorneys general...

