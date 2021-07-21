Iowa Appeals Court Finds CBD Oil Is A Controlled Substance

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed a local police department's decision to fire an employee for using cannabidiol while on the job and upheld the state's view of CBD as a controlled substance, in an opinion issued Wednesday. The court sided with the Marion Civil Service Commission, saying Sarah Hyatt was appropriately terminated from her job as a dispatcher at the Marion Police Department for possessing and consuming CBD tincture oil at work, sleeping while on break and being untruthful during a subsequent investigation into her actions. After her termination in March 2019, Hyatt appealed to both the commission and a...

