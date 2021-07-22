Katten Won't Set Return-To-Office Mandate

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP will not require its attorneys and staff to work in the office for a set number of days once the firm reopens its offices in the fall, according to an internal memo shared with Law360 Pulse. The Chicago-based firm is the latest in BigLaw to continue offering flexible work arrangements. Following more than a year of almost entirely remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many firms have set an official reopening date for the fall but are keeping some degree of flexibility between in-person and remote in place. "In short: we trust our lawyers and business professionals...

