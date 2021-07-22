DOJ's Civil, Enviro Head Under Trump Joins Libertarian Group

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The former head of the DOJ's civil and environmental divisions during the Trump administration, who has been accused of politicizing the department, is joining a libertarian civil rights organization as its chief of litigation, the group has announced. Jeffrey Bossert Clark, who served as assistant attorney general of the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and as acting assistant attorney general of the DOJ's Civil Division, is now chief of litigation and director of strategy for the New Civil Liberties Alliance, according to the organization's Wednesday announcement. "I'm excited to spearhead NCLA's strategic litigation efforts. As...

