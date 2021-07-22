European Insurers Back Plans To Update Climate Disclosures

Law360, London (July 22, 2021, 3:37 PM BST) -- A trade group representing insurance businesses across Europe said on Thursday that it backs proposed updates to recommendations on disclosing climate change information to investors and the public, but urged regulatory coordination and controls on the costs of complying. Climate-related disclosures by businesses in all sectors would help insurers' investments, and increased transparency on sustainability is welcome, Insurance Europe said. But this should be weighed against the costs to firms in the sector of following the guidance. A careful balance "should be struck between transparency and the reporting costs for companies to avoid creating an additional layer of reporting with potentially...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS