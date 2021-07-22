FCA Charges Individual With Money Laundering Offense

Law360, London (July 22, 2021, 2:05 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that it has charged a man with money laundering after carrying out a joint investigation with City of London Police. The U.K.'s financial watchdog said that it has charged Simon Day with a single offense of money laundering, in breach of the U.K.'s Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. Day is due to appear before magistrates in London in August. The FCA said that Day is not connected to any company that it has authorized or to a law firm, but provided no further information on his activities or affiliations. The alleged offense is connected to...

