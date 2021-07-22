Ex-SFO Official Warned Dechert Of ENRC Criminal Case

Law360, London (July 22, 2021, 6:27 PM BST) -- A former SFO official warned a Dechert attorney representing a Kazakh mining company in a fraud inquiry that some of his client's senior employees could face a criminal investigation without clearing the disclosure with the agency's top brass, it emerged at trial Thursday. Dick Gould texted former Dechert LLP partner Neil Gerrard in November 2012 to say he'd advised opening a criminal investigation into individuals at Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. as part of the Serious Fraud Office's failed efforts to reach a civil settlement, according to new texts disclosed at the High Court trial. Gould, who has denied having unauthorized communications...

