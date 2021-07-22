Foley-Led Five Elms Nabs $780M For Software-Focused Fund

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Five Elms Capital, led by Foley & Lardner, said Thursday it has wrapped up its fifth flagship fund after securing $780 million from limited partners, with plans to target investments in growth-stage software companies. The fund, called Five Elms V, received capital contributions from a global base of new and existing LPs, including founders of existing Five Elms portfolio companies, according to a statement. It increases the firm's total assets under management to more than $1.5 billion. The new fund will make individual equity investments of between $5 million to $75 million, with an emphasis on business-to-business software companies. Fred Coulson,...

