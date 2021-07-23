HSF Snags Mayer Brown Insurance Head In London

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 6:28 PM BST) -- Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills LLP has nabbed an insurance expert from Mayer Brown to build its professional indemnity and regulatory practice, hiring back one of its former lawyers after a 21-year gap. Will Glassey is leaving his role as co-lead of the global insurance team at Mayer Brown LLP to rejoin his former firm as a partner in its disputes team, HSF said Wednesday. Glassey will continue to specialize in insurance disputes and professional indemnity cases, his new firm said. "We are delighted to be welcoming back Will to our disputes team in London, which will enable us to further...

