UK Sanctions 5 More Individuals Under New Anti-Graft Regime

Law360, London (July 22, 2021, 6:29 PM BST) -- The British government said Thursday it has frozen the assets of five individuals linked to serious corruption in Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Iraq, under the country's new regime aimed at stemming the flow of crime-linked money into the country. Those targeted with asset freezes and travel bans include Teodoro Obiang Mangue, the vice president of Equatorial Guinea, for the alleged misappropriation of state funds, corrupt contracting arrangements and soliciting bribes, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said. Mangue, son of the current president of Equatorial Guinea, is alleged to have spent over $500 million since he was appointed a government...

