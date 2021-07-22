Kirkland-Led Insurer Ryan Specialty Lands $1.3B IPO

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP-led insurance company Ryan Specialty listed on the New York Stock Exchange after raising more than $1.3 billion in its initial public offering, one of several companies that began trading Thursday, including several in the life sciences and technology sectors. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. said in a statement Wednesday it sold more than 56.9 million shares at $23.50 each for gross proceeds of nearly $1.34 billion. Its underwriters, which are advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, have a 30-day option to buy an additional 8.5 million shares, which could raise another $200 million, it said....

