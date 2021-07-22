Carlton Fields Adds Ex-FINRA Enforcement Atty In DC

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A former senior director at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's enforcement division has joined Carlton Fields as a shareholder in Washington, D.C., where he will focus on financial services regulatory matters and securities and derivatives litigation, the firm announced Thursday. Justin L. Chretien previously spent about a decade at FINRA, where he oversaw hundreds of cases against broker-dealers and associated persons, including a complex market manipulation case against Lek Securities that settled for $900,000 and a lifetime trading ban in 2019. In an interview with Law360, Chretien called the Lek matter "one of the most complicated cases in FINRA history." Chretien said he...

