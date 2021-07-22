PTAB Denies 2 Ocado Petitions In Robot IP Row

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board shot down a pair of Ocado Group challenges to a set of patents owned by rival AutoStore Technology AS covering a remotely operated machine that moves storage bins. In two Wednesday decisions, a three-judge panel of the PTAB declined to institute inter partes review of two AutoStore patents that cover "a remotely operated vehicle for picking up storage bins from a storage system." Ocado, a British-based online grocer, tried to argue the patents — U.S. Patent Nos. 10,093,525 and 10,494,239 — were invalid because of various pieces of prior art, such as an international patent...

