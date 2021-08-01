California Powerhouses Lead Hot Legal Market On The Climb

Law360 (August 1, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Calif. Headcount Baum Hedlund 13 Kirkland & Ellis 363 Morrison & Foerster 356 Munger Tolles 186 Nossaman 105 The diverse group of law firms selected as Law360's 2021 California Powerhouses have steered billions in mergers and acquisitions, represented tech and entertainment giants and shaken up the agricultural industry in a legal market that one expert said was "hot and on fire." As part of its annual Regional Powerhouses series, Law360 is recognizing a group of law firms in the Golden State that stood out over the past year for their exceptional achievements. The regional powerhouses are Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman PC, Kirkland &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS