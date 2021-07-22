Baker Botts Attys Nab Higher Fees In $7B Stanford Ponzi Row

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has approved a fee increase of up to 42% for the Baker Botts LLP attorneys representing a court-appointed receiver in litigation over a $7 billion Ponzi scheme tied to convicted financier R. Allen Stanford. U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey on Thursday signed off on raising the hourly rates that Baker Botts attorneys may charge for representing receiver Ralph S. Janvey in the sprawling litigation, from a range of $500 to $720 to a range of $710 to $973 for partners, according to his order and to a rate calculation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,...

