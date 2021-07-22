EU Deepens Probe Of Illumina's $8B Cancer Detection Deal

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Europe's competition enforcer is opening an in-depth probe into Illumina's $8 billion plan to buy cancer testing company Grail. The European Commission revealed that it was going to be taking a harder look at the deal Thursday, saying that it was worried that the proposed union might curb the development of important cancer detection technologies. Competition head Margrethe Vestager said that the probe is important because the type of testing that Grail performs — early detection tests for multiple types of cancer using DNA sequencing — could "revolutionise how cancer is detected and thus emerge as a game changer in the...

