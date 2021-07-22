Ex-LeClairRyan GC Cops To Obstructing Embezzlement Probe

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- LeClairRyan's former general counsel pled guilty to a criminal obstruction charge on Thursday, part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors who accused the disbarred attorney of impeding a U.S. Trustee Program proceeding in 2019. Bruce Matson, 64, was disbarred after allegations emerged that he had misappropriated $2.5 million from the LandAmerica Financial Group's trust in 2019. Prosecutors claimed in a criminal information lodged last week that he made false statements to the trustee's office about those allegations. A federal investigation later revealed multiple instances in which Matson, who was the court-appointed trustee in LFG's bankruptcy, embezzled from the trust, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS