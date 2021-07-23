Coal Mine Hit With WARN Act Suit Over Plant Shutdown

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A union representing a group of coal miners is accusing Cornerstone Labor Services of violating federal law by not giving adequate notice before a mass layoff at its Coal Mountain Mine in southwestern West Virginia. The coal miners' union claims in a West Virginia federal court suit that the company, which had 124 union mine workers before a series of layoffs started in late 2019, failed to give the 60 days' advance notice required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act before mass layoffs that impacted the vast majority of those workers. The union said that, after an initial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS