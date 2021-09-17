Cybercrime Spree Raises Risks Of Insurance Coverage Battles

By Ben Kochman (September 17, 2021, 12:20 PM EDT) -- As the pace of cyberattacks rises across the globe, insurance attorneys expect disputes to break out over the scope of digital attack coverage in insurance policies, potentially leading to a wave of litigation. Lawyers representing both insurers and policyholders say that it's worth taking a closer look at a policy's fine print to examine how it deals with cybersecurity incident fallout — including the stiff costs of rebuilding compromised computer networks or paying ransoms to criminals. "I always encourage my clients to pull out the policy that they think covers them for cyber incidents and re-read it; often times they may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS