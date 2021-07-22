Senate Confirms 7 Senior National Security Nominees

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed seven senior national security nominees, including a former Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner as the U.S. Department of Defense's top legal officer and a new leader for the National Nuclear Security Administration. Senators confirmed former Sandia National Laboratories director Jill Hruby as NNSA administrator and undersecretary of energy for nuclear security in a 79-16 vote, before approving six DOD nominees by unanimous consent, including Caroline Krass as general counsel. Also confirmed were Heidi Shyu as undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, Gina Ortiz Jones as undersecretary of the Air Force, Ely Ratner as...

