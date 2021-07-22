Ariz.'s Challenge Against Fed. Tax Mandate Tossed By Judge

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A federal judge Thursday threw out Arizona's request to drop the so-called tax mandate from the most recent coronavirus pandemic aid package, finding the state didn't demonstrate that the provision was ambiguous or that the state has been harmed. U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa on Thursday threw out a request by Arizona to drop the tax mandate from the American Rescue Plan, saying the state didn't prove any ambiguity or harm. U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa found Arizona failed to show that it suffered a concrete injury sufficient for it to have standing in the court and dismissed the...

