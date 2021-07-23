Banks, Gov't Commit To Tackle Plight Of Mortgage 'Prisoners'

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 3:08 PM BST) -- Britain's top lenders and the government will work to find solutions for tens of thousands of people stuck in mortgage deals with inactive companies when a regulatory review into the problem is completed, HM Treasury has said. Institutions including Barclays Bank UK PLC, HSBC UK Bank PLC, NatWest Group PLC and a trade body, UK Finance, have committed to work with the government to help the so-called mortgage prisoners after a review by the Financial Conduct Authority, the Treasury said on Thursday. The review, which is scheduled to run from this month to October, will look at information about people who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS