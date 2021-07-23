Unauthorized Financial Adviser Cops To Defrauding Investors

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 6:27 PM BST) -- A "callous" financial adviser pled guilty at a London court Friday to defrauding creditors for more than a decade while advising on investments and accepting £1.9 million ($2.6 million) in client deposits without authorization. Appearing at Southwark Crown Court, Ian James Hudson admitted three counts of fraudulent trading and carrying out regulated activities through his business, Richmond Associates, between January 2008 and July 2019 without authorization by the Financial Conduct Authority. Hudson dishonestly misled investors that their deposits would be invested into financial products but instead used the funds to finance his lifestyle or pay off other creditors who were "in...

