German Insurers Can Absorb Flood Claims, AM Best Says

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 2:32 PM BST) -- German insurers are well-placed to absorb the losses caused by major floods that swept the country last week, a ratings agency has said, despite concerns that losses for the sector could grow to as much as €5 billion ($5.9 billion). AM Best said insurers have been buoyed by lower than average claims for weather-related incidents in previous years and would probably quickly adjust pricing to protect their capital reserves. More than 200 people have so far been confirmed dead in the disaster, which affected Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Hundreds more remain missing. A trade body, the German Insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS