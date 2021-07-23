FCA Gives Thieving Customer Adviser A Lifetime Ban

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 2:30 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has banned an "utterly selfish" customer adviser from performing regulated activities following his imprisonment for stealing more than £600,000 ($824,000) from family and friends after having been authorized by the regulator. The FCA said on Thursday that it has given David King a lifetime ban from carrying out regulated activities. The City watchdog said he had demonstrated "a clear and serious lack of honesty and integrity such that he is not fit and proper to perform regulated activities." King pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, one count of fraud by false representation and one charge of...

